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Compliance or constraint? New FCRA bill sparks debate on NGO freedom

Provisions in the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill have alarmed organisations, as they go beyond ‘regulation’ and into ‘control’ of assets
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 00:30 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 00:30 IST
Lok SabhaSpecialsFCRAAmendment BillDH Spotlight

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