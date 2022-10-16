Contraception is woman's business, say 45% Karnataka men

India’s fertility rate in 1950 was 5.9 births per person. The total fertility rate has now declined to 2.2 births per women.

In 2021, around 14.7 crore Indian women were using modern methods of contraception. 37.9 per cent of these women underwent female sterilisation. Less than one in 10 men use condoms in India.

In Karnataka, 45% of men aged 15-19 believe that “contraception is a woman’s business and a man should not have to worry about it”. The male sterilisation rate has been declining over the years. Over half of all women in Karnataka report using sterilisation as a contraceptive method.

Let’s take a look at the stats: