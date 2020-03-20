Coronavirus effect: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and others to cease HD content streaming

Netflix and others to cease HD streaming over virus

  Mar 20 2020
Since the Coronavirus outbreak in China early January 2020, the pandemic has spread to global regions, more so in Europe with Italy worst affected. Most of the affected areas across Europe with more than 450 million population are under lockdown and with restricted movements, people have been asked to work from home and others are binging on multi-media contents on streaming apps to kill the time.

This apparently has caused a heavy load on the cellular network across the European Union. To mitigate the further stress, Thierry Breton, commissioner of the European Union Internal market, urged Netflix and other Over-The-Top (OTT) players to lower the video content quality from 1080p(HD) to 480p(SD) for a limited time.

So far, Netflix has agreed to the commissioner's request and will be lowering the streaming video quality to SD for a period of 30 days. This initiative is expected to reduced the internet consumption rate by 25-percent.

An hour of HD content consumes 3GB and 7GB for Ultra HD, while the SD content requires 0.7GB per hour on Netflix.

Other on-demand multimedia streaming services such as Amazon, Disney Plus and Hulu are also expected to follow suit.

There is no word on whether if the same measures will be taken in other parts of the world including India.

