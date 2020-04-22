Coronavirus lockdown: Brothers in Kolar sell their land to feed people

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nation-wide lockdown to contain COVID-19 from March 25, brothers Tajamul and Muzamil Pasha in Kolar took an exceptional step. They sold a 30*40 plot of land they owned in the town.

This was not to meet their financial needs in times of crisis. But to support those who had lost their livelihoods owing to the lockdown.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The two brothers, who live in the Housing Board colony of Kolar, raised Rs 25 lakh from the sale. The money was used to purchase groceries and other essentials for the underprivileged.

“Isolation is key in the fight against COVID-19. Poor people venture outside if they don’t get food. The ideal way to keep them inside their houses is by supplying groceries and food at their doorstep,” Tajamul Pasha told DH.

The Pashas hail from Mohammadpur village in Chintamani taluk in Chikkaballapur district. Tajamul was an eight-year-old and Muzamil, just five, when their parents passed away. Soon after, they relocated to Kolar with their grandmother.







Compelled to earn their livelihood, they had to discontinue studies after Class IV.

“A kind-hearted man gave us a house near the masjid in Gauripet. Hindus, Muslims, a Sikh family and several others gave us food those days. Religion and caste were never a barrier. What brought us together was humanity and we are now attending the call of humanity,” Tajamul says.

Track state-wise confirmed coronavirus cases here

“Those days taught us the value of food. This childhood experience drove us to serve the poor till the lockdown ends,” he adds.

Community initiative

After raising Rs 25 lakh, the brothers tapped into a close network of friends, which includes members from all communities, to start the relief work. First, they bought groceries in bulk and stored them at their residence. Ration packets containing essential items: 10 kg rice, 1 kg all-purpose flour, 2 kg wheat, 1 kg sugar, edible oil, tea powder, spice powders, a bottle of hand sanitiser and face masks were prepared.

Then, they erected a tent in an open space next to their house and set up a community kitchen to serve food to those who can't cook meals in their houses.

The volunteers have also been given passes by the police, so they can make deliveries of the essential items on their bikes.

They sourced information about those in need of help by visiting the localities themselves and seeking details from the locals and elected representatives.

Their main aim is to ensure that each member of the family receives three meals a day.

So far, the Pashas have delivered free groceries to over 2,800 families, covering some 12,000 people. They have also served food to over 2,000 people. Now, the brothers are working with other like-minded people to continue serving those in need.

“I didn’t know that the government would extend the lockdown. I have done my best, using resources the God has given me. I plan to continue to serve the needy till the lockdown ends,” Tajamul says.

If you have a story to share, contact us on spreadkindness@deccanherald.co.in