Coronavirus Lockdown: Harvesting in plantations comes to a halt

Harvesting of many plantation crops across Karnataka has come to a standstill due to the nationwide lockdown.

In the districts of Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan, major plantation crops such as coffee, cashew nut and pepper are facing acute shortage of labourers for picking and pruning operations.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

An estimated 10% of the Robusta coffee crop was yet to be harvested, when the lockdown was enforced and 20% of pepper harvest was due. The harvesting of cashew nuts had just begun in districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Belagavi.

“The problem with coffee estates is that of movement of labourers between the estates. Suspension of transport and physical distancing has resulted in a sudden shortage of labour for picking and preparing the estates for the next crop,” Shirish Vijayan, Chairman, Karnataka Planters Association told DH.

He said the administration in these districts have restricted the transportation of harvested coffee from estates, leading to coffee beans worth Rs 400 crore being held up at curing works and ports.

Also Read: The economic loss to farmers has been huge: Devinder Sharma

Nearly 68% of the coffee produced in the country is grown in Karnataka. It is also the largest producer of black pepper in the country, which is grown as an intercrop along with coffee and areca nut in the coastal and Malnad regions.

Vijayan estimates that 20% of black pepper is yet to be harvested. The occurrence of summer showers will further affect the pepper crop as it gets overripe, or dries up. The peppercorn may even drop from the vines, resulting in losses, Vijayan says.

Cashew nut farmers hit

The case of cashew nut is no different. The harvest of the crop was delayed by a month, owing to the late monsoon last year. The farmers had just begun harvesting when the sudden lockout brought operations to standstill.

“By this time, we should have reached the middle of harvesting, whereas barely 10% of the harvesting is done. The restriction on the movement of labourers to cashew orchards is causing a problem. There is a fear of losing the fallen nuts if they are not collected immediately. They will get damaged with the summer showers,” says Rahul Kamath, partner, Bola Surendra Kamath & Sons.

Unable to reach the organised market to sell their produce, many cashew farmers are panicking and have resorted to distress selling. As a result, the farmgate prices have crashed by 45%, from Rs 125-130 per kilogram a year ago to Rs 72-80 per kilogram now.

Also Read: Coronavirus impact: Food security at risk as crisis engulfs farmers

With cashew, the farmers are facing a problem in transporting the harvested nuts to the processing units in Mangaluru. Around 300 factories are shut down due to lockdown.

An estimated Rs 60 crore worth of cashew kernels (finished product) are awaiting custom clearance for shipment to customers in Europe and West Asia, said G Giridhar Prabhu, Managing Partner, Achal Cashew, an exporter of cashew kernels.