Coronavirus: Nikon offers free online photography class during lockdown in India

It's already week three of the nation-wide lockdown in India and is supposed to be lifted on April 14. However, the sudden spike in coronavirus positive cases and related death in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may extend the lockdown period by a week or two. Modi is slated to hold a video conference with all the states' Chief Ministers on April 11 and the final call will be taken in a day or two.

With the possibility of extended lockdown, many will be sick of home isolation as they have to work and do home chores all in one place. Also, most of the TV series, at least in India are all being retelecasted with old episodes due to cancellation of the video shooting.

If you are wondering how to make the good use of the time at home and want to develop a new hobby or learn a new skill set, photography is one good creative pastime and also adds value to your professional resume.

Coincidentally, Nikon India is offering free photography classes online for art enthusiasts in the country.



Nokia India's photography tutorial will be kicked off by laureate of the first edition of the Académie des beaux-arts Photography awardee, Raghu Rai. He will be followed by other renowned photographers that Nikon has collaborated to encourage people to learn new skills, as they are staying safe at their homes amid the lockdown across the country.

Nikon India will offer classes in various popular themes including Wedding, Wildlife, Effects of Focal Length, Interior & Architecture, Street, Portrait, Food & Pet Photography and more.

The company promises that the tutorials will be taught by professional photographers to offer in-depth photography knowledge to help users capture stunning photos and videos. In some of the live classes, students can participate in the Q&A session to address all their queries and doubts they have.



All the classes will be available through live videos streaming on Nikon’s official handles of Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. And these tutorials will be conducted till the end of April 2020.

“Nikon’s mission has always been to empower the photography community. In light of the continuing outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the country, Nikon India has taken a step to help people enhance their photography skills with classes that are tutored by professional photographers. In the face of this uncertain time, we aim to help individuals stay inspired and engaged through these online classes”, Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director, Nikon India said in a statement.

