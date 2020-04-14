COVID-19: Apple Siri now offers latest news, symptoms info and more about virus in India

Last week, Apple announced a joint partnership with Google to develop coronavirus contact tracing features for iPhone and Android mobiles, respectively to help government and health agencies to curb the further spread of the global pandemic.

Now, Apple's digital voice assistant Siri is now equipped to answer the latest update on COVID-19 news and also helps the iPhone and iPad owners get information on symptoms of the virus infection and other genuine information from reliable sources such as World Health Organisation.

Apple iOS device owners can also ask Siri to get quick audio news bite on the latest COVID-19 update from around the world.



Apple Siri can help you get short but crucial news bites on COVID-19



Here are some of the phrases you can try with Apple's Siri to get coronavirus info:

--Hey Siri, Play COVID-19 news

--Hey Siri, Play the Coronavirus news

--Hey Siri, What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

--Hey Siri, How do I know if I have the coronavirus?

--Hey Siri, Is there a vaccine for Coronavirus?

In a related development, Google too has released a similar feature for its voice assistant on Android phones in India.

People can use voice-based Google Assistant feature to find helpful resources such as instructions for preventing the spread of COVID-19, the latest statistics on the proliferation of the virus, and local helpline numbers.

Also, Google in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has opened India region-specific COVID-19 website. It is available in English, Hindi, and Marathi for smartphones, and in English and Hindi via Google Assistant for KaiOS feature phones. It will be rolled out soon in several other Indian languages.

