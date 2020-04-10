COVID-19: Apple TV+ offers originals for free worldwide during lockdown

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, most of the world is under lockdown. People have been asked to stay at home for several weeks until the COVID-19 spread is controlled. However, it gets taxing to stay in one place doing work and home-related chores for long.

To break the boredom, Apple has announced to offer several of its original TV shows for free in more than 100 countries. Interested people simply have to head to the official website (here) to easily access the below series and films for free on the Apple TV app at 2:00 PM PT on April 10 (2:30 am IST, April 11) onwards. However, this is a limited time offer, as the free multimedia content access will end in a few months.

List of Apple originals available for free streaming include:

The Elephant Queen-- It is a critically acclaimed genre-crossing wildlife documentary narrated by Chiwetel Ejiofor earned the Cinema for Peace International Green Film Award and is the recipient of two prestigious Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards nominations, including Best Narration and Best Science / Nature Documentary. You can watch it (here)

Little America-- It is a compilation of feel-good stories for the whole family to sit and watch. It is created by Lee Eisenberg and executive producers Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon and Alan Yang. It is an anthology series featuring eight funny, romantic, heartfelt, inspiring and surprising true stories of immigrants in America. You can watch it (here)



Little America TV series is now available to watch for free on Apple TV app (Picture credit: Apple)



Servant-- This is an edge of the seat thriller created by M. Night Shyamalan that follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home. You can watch it (here)

For All Mankind--It is a drama series, which presents an aspirational world where NASA astronauts, engineers, and their families find themselves in the center of extraordinary events seen through the prism of an alternate history timeline — a world in which the USSR beats the US to the moon. You can watch it (here)

Dickinson-- It is a comedy series, which stars Academy Award nominee Hailee Steinfeld and Wiz Khalifa (guest star). It is created by Alena Smith and the series explores the different aspects of society, gender, and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson. You can directly watch it (here)

Must read | Apple brings COVID-19 screening app and tools

Helpsters-- it is a children-show made by renowned “Sesame Street” creators. It is a new-age live-action pre-school series. Protagonist Cody and the Helpsters - a team of vibrant monsters will be seen solve problems like planning a party, climbing a mountain or mastering a magic trick, and other stuff. You can watch directly watch it (here)

Ghostwriter-- It is a re-imagined version of the Sesame Workshops’ 1992 series. Each episode story arc is grouped around literature, featuring classics and new works commissioned from popular authors like D.J. MacHale and Kwame Alexander. You can watch it (here)

Snoopy In Space-- It is a series of 12 animated shorts featuring Charlie Brown and the beloved Peanuts gang. Snoopy fulfills his dreams and embarks on his next big adventure: becoming a NASA astronaut. Joined by Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang, Snoopy takes command of the International Space Station and explores the moon and beyond. You can watch the show directly (here)

For the uninitiated, the Apple TV app is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, and Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices.

For full access to Apple TV+, consumers have to get Rs 99 per month subscription and it comes with a seven-day free trial as well.

