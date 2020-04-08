COVID-19: Fujifilm starts free live photography class, discussions online in India

Amidst the nation-wide lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak, Japanese imaging company Fujifilm has kicked off a novel photography class for art enthusiasts in India.

Fujifilm promises to offer a wide range of tutorials from the basics to more advanced techniques used in photography. However, most of the workshops will focus on Fujifilm-specific product knowledge, guides, and lessons on the basics of photography skills until the end of April 2020.

Also, Fujifilm will be hosting live discussions from prominent photographers on Instagram. It will be called 'Rendezvous' organised by renowned wedding & commercial photographer Arjun Kartha along with other popular guest photographers such as Anushka Menon, Harsheen Jammu, and Shantanu Sheorey.

Also, Prashant Godbole, Peach Kamath, and cinematographer Aditya Varma will host workshops in the upcoming sessions of Rendezvous.

Furthermore, the company will also be hosting 'Roobaru,' a two-hour customer-centric initiative on the official Fujifilm YouTube channel (here) by its experts.

Later, there will be an 'X Tutorials Online' that will provide enthusiasts and amateurs in-depth knowledge on how to make the best use of their Fujifilm cameras. These upcoming workshops will be conducted on Fujifilm’s social media handles by various other experts.

“The need to remain in the confines of our homes amid COVID-19 lockdown is profound. Keeping this in mind, we at Fujifilm have introduced various online workshops to help our customers utilize their time and give our business a chance to forge an instant connection with them. We understand the possible restrictions due to the outbreak and thereby continue to support our passionate customers by hosting live sessions in order to help them take a deeper dive into photography and videography skills. Our association with various renowned photographers for these workshops resonates with our brand values and will connect with the generation of camera enthusiasts today. With these, we aim to provide a platform to exchange ideas, measure the customer insight and shape an offering in line with the expectation from the brand,” Arun Babu, General Manager Electronic Imaging and Optical Device, Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd, said in a statement.

With lockdown expected to continue for another week or two in India, photography enthusiasts can improve their skill sets with the Fujifilm tutorials until the end of April.

