Covid-19: Xiaomi launches new Mi KN95 Mask in India

With the Covid-19 pandemic still prevalent in India and the vaccine trial still underway, Xiaomi on Tuesday (October 13) launched the new Mi KN95 masks in India.

The new The Mi KN95 mask is said to come with four layers of protection. The outer and innermost layers are made of non-woven material for filtering particles and for optimum breathing respectively.

The middle two layers of Mi KN95 Masks contain melt-blown fabric for bacterial and small particle filtration.

With this design and materials, the Mi KN95 mask has more than 95% Bacterial Filter Efficiency (BFE), which promises to prevent viable particles that may vary between the size 1-5 microns.

Also, it has more than 95% Particle Filter Efficiency (PFE) that prevents entry of nonviable particles that are ﬁxed in size from 0.1 microns to 1 micron.



Mi KN95 Mask. Credit: Xiaomi



The micro ﬁltration material used in the mask is soft, lightweight, and will be gentle on the skin so that people can wear it for long hours.

"The Inspiratory Resistance of Mi KN95 masks lies at 153.9 Pa while the Expiratory Resistance is 137.9 Pa ensuring optimum breathability and offers ample airflow. It is further designed with a nose pin for a firm fixture ensuring there is no leakage and hence prevents fogging on the glasses. It also comes with softer earloops making it easy for users to wear it for a longer time without any pain around the ears," the company said.

A pack of two of Mi KN95 masks is priced at Rs 250. The company is also offering a pack of five at a price of Rs 600. The masks are available at Mi.com, Mi Homes and Retail stores.

Previously, Xiaomi had launched Mi Pollution Mask for driving in the city and now, the KN95 will help in curbing the spread of the Coronavirus infection. With vaccines expected to come only in early 2021, people are advised to maintain social distance and most importantly wear a mask at all times when venturing outside.

