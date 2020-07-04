Craving for Pani Puri in the times of Covid-19? This 'ATM' is here to serve you

If you are missing eating pani puri amid the coronavirus-forced lockdown, this golgappa dispenser has come to your rescue.

Call it pani puri, golgappa, or puchka, it is among the most beloved street food in India. And the absence of pani puri carts during the lockdown seems to have triggered another innovation.

A man from Banaskantha district of Gujarat has developed a "contactless pani-puri vending machine".

A video of the same has gone viral on social media and netizens are absolutely excited to see such a machine.

The video features a man selecting a price and then inserting a Rs 20 note into the slot. After a brief wait, the machine opens a flap below the keyboard and the pani puris come out on a tiny conveyor belt.

The machine, which took six months to design, has taken the internet by storm:

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Assam Police, Hardi Singh was among the many who shared the video on Twitter with the caption "Now this is real Indian ingenuity!"



Now this is real Indian ingenuity! A Pani Poori vending machine. Call it by any name Gol Gappe, Puchka, Batasa - we love it! pic.twitter.com/wC288b9uUD — Hardi Singh (@HardiSpeaks) July 2, 2020

Excellent CONTACT LESS Hygenic Pani Puri Machine DEVELOPED IN INDIA that works like an ATM 👏 The buttons can be easily santised. This is sure to be a hit during Corona times 👌👏 pic.twitter.com/rpZzJ2kWel — Rosy (@rose_k01) July 2, 2020