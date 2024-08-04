Culture, craft & chutzpah

To build cultural enterprises, “providing access to money, investors, service providers like lawyers, accountants, designers, packaging partners; creating forums for entrepreneurs to meet and collaborate; accelerating learnings through training workshops, giving them insights on understanding the customer, conducting research... all this needs to come together,” he adds. A not-for-profit, NICE has built a community of 1,400 enterprises throughout India, of whom 60 per cent have women founders, says its CEO Kanchana KV. In the last few years, especially during Covid, the network has done innovative programmes online and on the ground that include business plan competitions for early and growth stage cultural entrepreneurs, sessions that taught founders how to pitch to investors, and got experts to teach them, among other things, sales. Says Vinay of Tamaala, “At one of the cohorts, I remember business mentor Vijay Ladha shifting our thinking to numbers and telling us to not get caught up in stories. We tend to get lost in the feeling that we are saving handicrafts, etc., but if we don’t survive in business, who will we save?”