Cup sets for a queen

These are made from bone China and porcelain, and feature gold detailing

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 02 2022, 23:02 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2022, 05:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

Ceramic wonder

The ZXY-NAN ceramic tea set has 16 pieces in it. The multicolour set also includes a teapot and a metal holder.

Golden touch

Here’s a white porcelain 11-piece set from the Constellation d’Or collection of Vista Alegre. It includes a teapot, milk jug, sugar box, and eight tea cups and saucers. The pieces have a tinge of gold tone on them, to replicate porcelain from the late 18th century.

Garden motifs

Made from bone China, this set has motifs of birds, sprigs of blossoms, and butterflies on it. It includes four cups and saucers, a teapot, creamer, and sugar bowl. It comes with an elegant box, which can be used to gift it. The set also has gold detailing on it.

English tea

This English afternoon tea set comprises eight pieces that includes a coffee maker, along with a cup and saucer set. The set is made in China.

Leopard print

This 16-pieces bone China set has a creamer, sugar bowl, plates, birdcage holder, pot and a cup and saucer set.

Porcelain magic

The Medusa Gala cup and saucer set are made of porcelain. The cups are 5x4x2 inches and the saucers are 6 inches in diameter. The set is made in Germany.

Black and white

This Guido black and white tea set includes six cups and saucers, a kettle, creamer, and a sugar pot.

