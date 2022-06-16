Cuppa cheer: Why chai is good for you

A cup of tea can do wonders for your physical and emotional health.

"Teas have varying levels of catechins (phenolic compounds found in many plants) that help improve alertness. These are strong antioxidants that protect against free radical damage to the body,” said Dr Shikha Sharma, preventive health practitioner and founder of One Health. "If you want to include a healthy beverage in your diet, try tea."

Research into the health properties of tea by scientists like Dr Stephen Hsu, a cell biologist at the Medical College of Georgia, Department of Oral Biology, suggests that tea is an important ingredient in new treatments for skin diseases and wounds.

Studies indicate that the inclusion of tea in a diet moderately low in fat has medicinal benefits. It helps reduce LDL cholesterol by significant amounts and may, therefore, reduce the risk of coronary heart disease. Oolong tea contains l-theanine, an amino acid that reduces anxiety and helps prevent cognitive diseases like Parkinson’s.

While tea therapy is certainly good for you, here is a note of caution, do not use it to replace your doctor’s prescription. And remember, teas that promise magical cures and seem too good to be true are just that. Tea blends that promise weight loss may have laxatives, health teas may contain high sugar and herbal teas may have herbs that you are allergic to. Buy quality loose leaf tea instead of tea bags.

Tea blends with curative qualities

Weight loss Rose oolong tea, white tea and matcha green tea boost your metabolism rate and complement your fitness regime. They also help burn body fat over time in conjunction with a healthy diet and exercise routine.

Sleep Chamomile and lavender will help you relieve stress and sleep better. These blends are known to alleviate stress and reduce tension. They help you unwind with a cup of calm.

Hormonal balance Teas like spearmint and spearmint green tea are known to help lower testosterone levels and balance hormones.

Sore throat care Turmeric green tea and tulsi tea are great options to soothe your throat.

Detox and digestion Lemongrass, rose petals, saffron kahwa and green tea are great blends for digestion. These teas help you detox. Sip on any one of them when you're feeling bloated, or to boost digestion after a heavy meal.

Skincare Loaded with antioxidants, strawberry green tea, blue pea flower tea and hibiscus green tea restore your natural glow, help clear acne and make a great addition to your anti-ageing beauty regime.

Immunity-boosting Blue pea flowers, hibiscus green tea, strawberries, and black currants are known for their immunity-boosting properties. Tea brews soothe and heal from within. Loaded with antioxidants, these are effective in fighting off colds and flu.

Hair care Nettle leaves and blue pea flower tea blends work wonders for an itchy scalp, dry hair, stress and anxiety.

(The author is a lifestyle, celebrity, and travel feature writer who has worked in a senior capacity with leading publishing houses)