Dailyhunt's TikTok alternative Josh app gets massive response

Popular news aggregator company Dailyhunt has formally announced its indigenous short video app, Josh, in India.

With the ban still in effect, TikTok has left a huge void in the short video sharing platform in India. Dailyhunt, within a short span after the soft launch in August, it has witnessed massive interest from the Indian users.

It has already gained more than 50 million downloads on Google Play store alone (iOS version for the iPhone is yet to released). Right not, it has 24 million-plus active user base. So far, more than 5 million videos have been created using the Josh app and have registered more than one billion views per day on the platform.

“Josh is the manifestation of our commitment to three big promises. First, to play our part in the Digital Bharat and AtmaNirbhar Bharat initiatives. Second, to empower the large and indigenous ecosystem of talented creators in every nook and corner of our country. Third, to promote the rich heritage and culture of India and make it really big. The success of platforms like Josh is the success of Bharat,” said Virendra Gupta, Founder, Dailyhunt.



Josh app garners more than 50 million installations on Android phones. Credit: Dailyhunt



Besides Dailyhunt Josh, Chingari, and Mitron apps too have gained a lot of interest in the country.

Similarly, Bengaluru-based nCORE Games is all set to bring the Fearless And United-Guards (FAU-G) game. It is PUBG Mobile-like battle royale genre-based game. It is mentored by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and is expected to hit Google Play and Apple App Store next month.

