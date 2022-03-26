Day 3 of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022 was a star-studded affair

Delhi had an overdose of Bollywood glam on Friday, Day 3, of the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week with six Mumbai celebrities walking the ramp and a few more in attendance. However, going by the full houses, no one was complaining!

Manish Malhotra’s closing show for the day, “Diffuse,” had the flavour of the season Siddhant Chaturvedi and Shanaya Kapoor dazzling in glittery ensembles and wooing the audience with a few impromptu dance moves. With confidence belying their relative inexperience, the celebs looked comfortable strutting Malhotra’s psychedelic outfits. The designer showcased geometric patterns, unique prints, sequins, fringes and layers in pink, purple, and black.

It was a star-studded front row at the show with celebs Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan, Alaya F, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Varun Sharma present to catch the proceedings.

The other big show of the day was Ashish N Soni who showed why he’s still the boss when it comes to impeccable tailoring and classy looks. Consisting of suit sets, pants, and skirts for men and women, the well-structured and tailored silhouettes showed how power dressing can make a style statement as well colour blocking and subtle embellishments.

Staying true to her signature cord technique, molten metallics, clean cuts, and sharp silhouettes, designer Rimzim Dadu's exhibit proved she’s still the queen of evening wear. Her cocktail outfits featured jewel-toned dresses, pants, jackets, and skirts.

Pranav Misra and Shyma Shetty of HUEMN impressed as always with the of-the-moment pieces with bold prints, caricatures, text, and graphics.

Aartivijay Gupta's "Resort" collection had bright neon colours and abstract, tropical prints. The metallic and gold detailing, coloured fringes, studs, and sequins accentuated the line which featured quirky pantsuits, loungewear, bikinis, capes, dresses, and shirts.

"Blooming Tales" by Siddhartha Bansal was a dreamy floral collection with ruffled hemlines, flounce sleeves, sequinned brassieres, floral pants suits, and sultry, delicate necklines. Actress Sonam Bajwa closed the show for the designer as she graced the ramp in a sequinned gown from his collection.

Anvita Sharma's 'Two Point Two' put forth an uber-cool, gender fluid, and futuristic collection at 'The Spotlight' show. Called "Behind the Doors,” the lineup featured clothes with checks, stripes, graphic prints, and lots of geometric prints in monochrome, pastels, and neons. Actress Huma Qureshi along with actor Saqib Saleem were the showstoppers for this edgy, abstract exhibit.

Mira Kapoor adorned a vibrant lehenga with prints and heavy sequin work as she walked for designer Aisha Rao. The collection had lehengas, dresses, sharara sets, gowns, and kurta sets in floral, abstract prints, textures, and eye-pleasing colours.

The collections that were showcased on Day 3 included Nikita Mhaisalkar's “Terrain,” Kanika and Neelanjan's “Jajaabor,” Iba Mallai's “Kiniho,” Swatti Kapoor's "The Rise," and "Photographs & Memories," by Kaveri Lalchand.

(With inputs from Anindita Ghosh)