<p><em>Dear Punch-kun,</em></p>.<p>Hello, or Konnichiwa! I am really delighted to have a chat with you. Did you know you have gone viral on social media, especially on TikTok? I am really sorrowful to hear that your mother has abandoned you, but I am also happy to know that you have made friends.</p>.<p>I’m a huge fan of the orange orangutan plush toy, also nicknamed by your fans as “Orange Mama” or “Oran Mother.” I would also love to know whether you like fruits or green vegetables, and who your friends are and what their names are. In particular, do you like playing with your friends and caretakers, or climbing trees?</p>.<p>Now let me tell you about myself. I like chatting with my bestie, troubling my mother, going on adventures, and eating a variety of food. If I ever come to Japan, I will surely visit Ichikawa City Zoo, and we could talk for hours and hours and play with each other.</p>.<p>Lastly, I would like to tell you to stay high-spirited and keep smiling. I hope we can meet each other one day.</p>.<p>Archisha Sunil Kavathekar, 12, Dharwad, Karnataka</p>.<p><em>Dear Punch,</em></p><p>Hello, little superstar! </p><p>My name is R. Inisha. I am 13 years old, and I live in Bengaluru. Even though we’ve never met, I feel like I already know you. Your tiny hands, curious eyes, and playful nature make people all over the world smile, including me!</p>.<p>But I have a question for you… do you know how famous you are? Or are you just being your natural, happy self without realising that you are spreading happiness everywhere?</p>.<p>If I could spend one day with you, I wouldn’t bring toys—I think you make everything fun already! I would just sit beside you, watch you explore, and maybe share a fruit snack (don’t worry, I’ll let you take the bigger piece!).</p>.<p>Sometimes, I wonder—do you ever miss living freely in nature? Climbing real trees and feeling the fresh air? If I could, I would build you a big green jungle full of trees, sunshine, and friends like you. Because someone as lively as you deserves the biggest playground in the world.</p>.<p>Let me tell you about me—I love animals very much. I believe animals have feelings just like us. Watching you reminds me to be curious, playful, and happy in small moments.</p>.<p>Punch, you are not just a baby monkey. You are a tiny teacher who reminds us humans how to enjoy life.</p>.<p>Stay naughty, stay curious, and keep making the world smile.</p>.<p>With lots of love,</p>.<p>R Inisha, 13, Bengaluru, Karnataka</p>.<p><em>Dear Punch,</em></p><p>I am really glad to meet you. Let me introduce myself: I am a 12-year-old from Karnataka, and I am in the seventh grade. Now, let us get to know each other.</p>.<p>I came to know about you through the internet, that you were abandoned by your mother and that nobody wanted to be your friend. I also learned that Lisa from Blackpink, a very popular K-pop idol, came to visit you.</p>.<p>I know that you are a nine-month-old Japanese macaque and that you live in Ichikawa City Zoo in Japan.</p>.<p>I just want to know, how did you face all the bullying? I too would love to visit you sooner or later, Punch.</p>.<p>Take care and make new friends,</p>.<p>Venessa Wilson, 12, Bengaluru, Karnataka</p>