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'Dear Punch, much love': Karnataka students pen heartfelt letters to Punch the monkey

Open Sesame readers write letters to the cute Internet sensation
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 21:59 IST
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Archisha Sunil Kavathekar

Archisha Sunil Kavathekar

Credit: Special arrangement

C Inisha

C Inisha

Credit: Special arrangement 

Venessa Wilson

Venessa Wilson

Credit: Special Arrangement

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Published 24 April 2026, 21:59 IST
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