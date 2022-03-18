Delectable treats for a Holi party

Holi is a celebration of hues and flavours. Surprise hungry house guests with some culinary delights after your colour-filled revels. We bring you snacks and cooler recipes from top chefs for a delectable Holi party spread.

Aloo Chaat

By Chef Rishi Bhardwaj, Head Innovation and New Product Development, Del Monte

INGREDIENTS:

Medium potatoes (boiled and cubed) 4 pcs

Pomegranate 2 tbsp

Green chillies (finely chopped) 1 tsp

Red chilli powder 1.5 tbsp

Dry mango powder 1 tbsp

Coriander powder 1 tbsp

Chaat masala 1 tbsp

Sev 2 tbsp

Delmonte Garlic Mayo 2 tbsp

Oil (For shallow frying) 2 tbsp

Salt

For garnish:

Chopped coriander leaves

Method:

Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds and chopped green chillies, allow to crackle. Add the boiled and cubed potatoes and shallow fry till golden brown. Add all the spices and chaat masala and mix well. Take the mixture out in a bowl. Garnish with pomegranate, coriander, sev and garlic mayo and serve.

Choco-Coconut Karanji

By Chef Ranveer Brar

INGREDIENTS:

Ghee (Clarified Butter) 1 tbsp

Raisins, a handful

Chopped nuts (almonds, pistachios and cashews) 30 g

HERSHEY'S Spreads—Cocoa with Almonds 2 tbsp

HERSHEY'S Chocolate flavored syrup 2 tbsp

Dates (cooked and pureed) 5 pcs

Desiccated coconut 5 tbsp

Milk powder 1 tbsp

Fresh dough sheets 15 - 20

Oil for deep frying

Icing sugar for garnish

Method:

Take a pan, add ghee and raisins and fry for 30 sec. Add chopped nuts to the mixture. Add one scoop of HERSHEY'S Spreads Cocoa with Almond, dates, desiccated coconut and add them to the mix. Add milk powder to thicken the mixture. Finally, drizzle Hershey’s Chocolate flavored syrup and cook for 2 mins. Remove the mixture into a bowl for fast cooling. Mix well and set the stuffing aside.

To make the karanjis, take 15-20 readymade dough sheets. Hold one of the circles in hand, place ½ tsp of stuffing at the centre, and seal the ends with water to give it a karanji shape. Use a fork to seal the edges. Repeat this process with the remaining dough. Make a batch of karanjis and keep them ready. Heat oil in a deep frying pan and drop in the karanjis carefully, deep fry until golden. Place the fried karanjis on a wire rack and allow to cool completely. Drizzle some Hershey’s chocolate flavored syrup on top of karanjis. Serve them any time of the day with icing sugar garnish.

Mawa Gujiya

By Mohammed Eliyaz, Executive Sous Chef at The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru

INGREDIENTS:

Whole wheat flour 80 g

All purpose flour 120 g

Salt 1 tsp

Water ½ cup or as desired to make dough

Ghee 3 tbsp

Mawa or khoya 200 g

Almond 30 g

Cashew 20 g

Golden Raisin 20 g

Pistachio 20 g

Powdered sugar 80 g

Cardamom powder 1 g

Method:

Combine both the flours and salt together and mix. Warm a little ghee and add to the flour and crumble together. Add water in parts and begin to knead, the amount of water needed will depend on the quality and texture of the flour. Knead the dough till firm and tight. Cover with a moist cloth and set aside for 30 minutes. For the stuffing, grate the khoya or mawa and keep aside in a bowl. Heat ghee in a pan and add chopped dry fruits, saute them till golden. Let it

cool down and add powdered sugar and cardamom powder. Move everything to the mawa bowl and mix well. Divide the dough into equal small balls and roll them softly using a rolling pin. Put the rolled up circles into a gujiya cutter and stuff with mawa filling. Gently press the gujiya cutter and remove the excess dough. Heat oil in a shallow kadai or wok. When it reaches medium heat, slide in the gujiya and fry until golden. Allow them to cool down and serve. They can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 6 days.

SAGA Punch

By Deepak Sharma, Beverage Manager, SAGA, Gurgaon

INGREDIENTS:

Coconut Water 30 ml

Cardamom tincture 3 dashes

Saffron & orange syrup 20 ml

Soda water 20ml

Lime juice, for balance

Method:

Add coconut water and saffron and orange syrup in a shaker. Add cardamom tincture and shake well. Top with soda water. Add lime juice to balance your drink.

Tulsi Rose Cooler

By Amrita Pandey, Nutritionist, Organic India

INGREDIENTS:

Organic India Tulsi Sweet Rose infusion 12 sachets

Organic India Jaggery Powder 500gms or Organic India Multi Floral Honey

(to taste)

Water 1 liter

Lemon 1 pc

Basil leaves for garnish

Method:

Add half glass water (or as required) to the jaggery powder and stir well. Put the mixture on medium heat to melt the jaggery, set aside to cool. Bring remaining water to a boil and pour over Tulsi Sweet Rose infusion, let steep for 3-4 mins. Remove the sachets and freeze 2 cups of infused water till ice sets well. Cover and refrigerate the rest of the infused water. Blend together the infused ice, melted jaggery and lemon juice to taste. Pour the refrigerated infused water over the crushed ice, stir, and serve in individual glasses with a sprig of basil.

Flower Fete Spritzer

By Uzma Irfan, Founder, Sublime House of Tea

INGREDIENTS:

Sublime Flower Fete Tea 3 tbsp

Water 400ml

Lime juice 4 tbsp

Sparkling water/club soda

Honey 2 tbsp

Lime rounds for garnish

Method:

Steep the tea in hot water for three minutes, then strain off the loose tea. Set the tea aside to cool to room temperature. To make the honey syrup, combine equal parts honey and water in a microwave-safe bowl or small saucepan. Warm the mixture until honey dissolves completely and set aside. When you’re ready to serve, fill four medium glasses with ice. Fill each halfway with Flower Fete brew. Top with about a tablespoon of lime juice and a teaspoon of the honey syrup and stir. Fill the rest of the glass with sparkling water, gently stirring. Adjust to taste by using less lime juice or more simple syrup and serve immediately.

