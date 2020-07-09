Dell launches new XPS 13 and 15 with 10th gen Intel CPUs; Geared at portable office and content creation

Dell Technologies announced their latest additions to the XPS lineup in India with the launch of the new XPS 13 and XPS 15, featuring a smaller physical footprint, a larger display and the latest Intel CPUs, alongside a new environment-friendly packaging paradigm.

The two models are geared for highly specialised workloads, with the XPS 13 targeting portable office and entertainment, and the XPS 15 targeting more performance-dependent content creators.

The XPS 13 9300 features the newest 10th generation quad-core Intel Core i5 1035G1 or i7 1065G7 CPUs with up to 16 GB of LPDDR4x RAM, but lacks a discrete graphics processor and relies on Intel's UHD or Iris Graphics core.

It features a 13.4-inch screen in an 11-inch form factor in what Dell calls their "InfinityEdge display", featuring a 16:10 display aspect ratio and a 91.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The screen is also touted to be a 4K UHD+ VESA-certified HDR 400 display, which can output 16 million colours with a peak brightness of 500 nits and a 100% sRGB colour gamut for maximum colour reprodocution.

The laptop comes with a moderate 52 WHr battery. Dell claims the battery life on the XPS 13 to be nearly 19 hours on a FHD+ screen configuration with moderate workload, and 10 hours on the 4K screen configuration.

For ports, the XPS 13 9300 features 2 Thunderbolt 3 (DisplayPort / power delivery (4 lanes of PCI Express Gen 3), 1 microSD card reader v4.0, and 1 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack, It ships with 1 TypeC to USB-A v3.0 adapter.

The laptop is built using machined aluminum, featuring materials such as carbon fibre and glass fibre, with the screen using Corning's Gorilla Glass for high durability and a lightweight profile. Dell claims the XPS 13 weighs just over 1.2 kg.

The XPS 15 9500 is the higher-performance variant of the new XPS series, powered by the 10th generation hexa-core Intel Core i7 10750H, paired with up to 32 GB of DDR4 RAM, along with the presumably full-fat Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti. It also has up to 1 TB of PCIe SSD for storage.

The display on the XPS 15 is very similar to the XPS 13, with the key differences being the size, which is 15.6 inches, and support for 100% Adobe RGB for serious content creators, along with anti-glare and anti-smudge and a 1600:1 contrast ratio. Alternately the screen supports FHD+ at 1920X1200 resolution with a slightly higher 1650:1 contrast ratio.

For the audio, Dell has opted for a quad-speaker design with 2.5W x2 woofers and 1.5W x2 tweeters for a total of 8W of peak output. It also has a standard 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack featuring Waves Nx 3D audio with headtracking.

For ports, the XPS 15 9500 has 2 ThunderboltTM 3 with power delivery & DisplayPort, 1 USB-C 3.1 with power delivery & DisplayPort, 1 Full size SD card reader v6.0, 1 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack, a wedge-shaped lock slot . It ships with 1 USB-C to USB-A v3.0 & HDMI v2.0 adapter.

It comes with a much larger 86 WHr battery, which Dell claims can run up to 21 hours of battery life, and the laptop weighs in at around 2 KG depending on the configuration and workload.

Both laptops feature WiFi 6 via Killer network card.

Commenting on the launch, Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President & Managing Director for Consumer & Small Businesses, Dell Technologies India, said, “The XPS experience was long awaited and we are delighted to bring the new range to our consumers in India. For discerning users who appreciate the perfect balance of conscious design and performance in their computer, the new XPS range is your go-to devices to choose from”.

Anand Subramanya, Director, Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies India, said, “Immersive displays, life like sound experiences, authentic premium build and ease of mobility defines the new XPS range. Today, the PC plays a central role as we reimagine the way we work, learn or play, and customers want to use technology which truly adds value. On the XPS 13, the new elevated design offers an essential customer touchpoint, with 9% larger keycaps and a 17% larger trackpad for more comfortable use in a smaller form factor. The XPS 15, offers the highest screen to body ratio (92.9%) in an 8% thinner design, striking a balance between power & portability”.

The XPS 13 9300 is priced starting at Rs 1,44,807 including GST, while the XPS 15 9500 starts at Rs 1,86,072 including GST.

