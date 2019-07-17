DH Deciphers - Will Jadhav walk free?

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) – the principal judicial organ of the United Nations – will deliver its judgement in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. Will India be able to save him from death in Pakistan?

Who is Kulbhushan Jadhav?

Kulbhushan Jadhav is a retired officer of the Indian Navy, who has been in a Pakistani prison since March 2016, accused of being a spy working for India’s external intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). India says he was living in Iran after retirement and was running a business there. New Delhi alleges that the Pakistan Army kidnapped him from Iran and later staged his arrest in Balochistan in Pakistan. A military court of Pakistan sentenced him to death in April 2017. India moved the ICJ against Pakistan and the death sentence in May 2017

Why and when did India move the ICJ?

Pakistan notified India about the arrest of Jadhav on March 25, 2016 – about three weeks after its army actually arrested him. Article 36 of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963, required Pakistan to notify India about the arrest “without delay.” It also required Pakistan to allow Indian consular officials in Islamabad to visit him, freely converse and correspond with him and to arrange a lawyer for him. Pakistan, however, turned down repeated requests by India on these. India moved the ICJ on May 8, 2017, accusing Pakistan of “egregious violation” of the Vienna Convention.

What did the ICJ do?

The ICJ on May 18, 2017, indicated provisional measures as requested by India and directed Pakistan not to carry out the death sentence. India and Pakistan submitted written pleadings to the ICJ in 2017 and 2018. The ICJ held a public hearing at The Hague from February 18 to 21 this year. It will deliver its judgement in the matter on Wednesday (July 17).

What does India want the ICJ to do?

India has asked the ICJ to declare Pakistan to be in violation of the Vienna Convention and that Jadhav’s trial by a military court was also a violation of his human rights under the 1966 International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR). India argued for annulment of the death sentence and to restrain Pakistan from carrying it out. New Delhi has asked the ICJ to direct Pakistan to either release Jadhav and ensure his safe passage to India or to conduct a re-trial under its ordinary law in a civilian court, after excluding his earlier confession and allowing India full consular access and to arrange a lawyer for him.

What does Pakistan want the ICJ to do?

Pakistan has argued that Jadhav is a spy or terrorist and giving him access to officials of the country he was working for would be incompatible with international law. It also argued that it had signed with India an express Agreement on Consular Access in 2008 that each state would consider requests for consular access “on merits” when it involved national security. It requested the court to dismiss India’s claim in its entirety.

How will the ICJ's decision affect India-Pakistan relations?

Even if the ICJ judgment goes against New Delhi, Jadhav may not be executed immediately. Instead, Pakistan is likely to use him as leverage to get India to resume the bilateral dialogue, stalled since January 2013. Any hasty move by Pakistan to carry out the death sentence will make it all the more difficult for Pakistan to restart engagement with India. Islamabad may cite a favourable ICJ judgment as a moral victory for it and then set Jadhav free as a humanitarian gesture -– of course, after extracting a cost from New Delhi.

New Delhi will claim victory if the ICJ orders Pakistan to give India consular access to Jadhav and a retrial. Jadhav’s fate will in all likelihood still hang in the balance for several more months, linked as it is to the twists and turns of India-Pakistan relations.