specials

DH-PV women’s club to meet in Basaveshwar Nagar on Sunday

Last Updated 24 August 2023, 23:17 IST

The forthcoming edition of Deccan Herald and Prajavani — Bhumika Club, presented by Freedom Oil, will celebrate the ‘Spirit of Freedom’. The Club aims to build a community for women, and give them a platform to interact with each other.

Actress Archana Jois will inaugurate the eighth and latest edition. It will feature a diet and nutrition session by Aparna Nagendra, mentor at ISPAN, a wellness and fitness centre, and senior dietitian (head of the department) at Sagar Hospital, a one-act play by Akshatha Pandavapura, and a musical performance by Bhagyashree Gowda.

Attendees can network with each other and the speakers over high tea.

On August 27, 2.30 pm, at KEA Prabhath Rangamandira, Basaveshwar Nagar. Entry is free on prior registration. 

(Published 24 August 2023, 23:17 IST)
