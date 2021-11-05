DH Radio | A home for cartoonists

An interaction with IIC cofounder, veteran cartoonist VG Narendra.

Hitting a landmark 15th year next year, the Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Cartoonists has been sort of a home for artists of satire from across the country.

Over the last one and a half decade, the place has hosted over 125 cartoon exhibitions by amateurs and professionals of the likes of Mario Miranda and R K Laxman.

In a chat with Rasheed Kappan, veteran cartoonist and IIC cofounder VG Narendra dives deep into its fascinating history. Listen in.