DH Radio: Can net-zero buildings tackle climate change?

DH Radio | Can net-zero buildings address climate change?

An interaction with Mili Majumdar, US Green Building Council

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 13 2022, 10:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2022, 10:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Hello and Welcome to DH Radio.

Can Green or net-zero buildings help tackle carbon emissions and climate change? To understand the concept, DH Radio's Amrit Kaur Janagal speaks to Mili Majumdar, Managing Director of Green Business Certification Institute India and Senior Vice-President, US Green Building Council.

Listen in...

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Climate Change
DH Podcast
dh radio
Podcast

What's Brewing

India's Covid-19 vaccine for animals: How it works

India's Covid-19 vaccine for animals: How it works

DH Radio: Can net-zero buildings tackle climate change?

DH Radio: Can net-zero buildings tackle climate change?

Western Ghats: It is time to act

Western Ghats: It is time to act

Pets put their best paw forward at mega show in B'luru

Pets put their best paw forward at mega show in B'luru

Wildlife lovers mourn Kabini's famed tusker

Wildlife lovers mourn Kabini's famed tusker

DH Toon | Centre hiring JCB operators, stone pelters?

DH Toon | Centre hiring JCB operators, stone pelters?

Here's how Amitabh Bachchan introduced new 'KBC' season

Here's how Amitabh Bachchan introduced new 'KBC' season

How this Bengaluru family took to beekeeping in their apartment

How this Bengaluru family took to beekeeping in their apartment

 