DH Radio | Drones as aerial entertainers: A drone wizard's big plans for India

Tune in to this episode of DH Radio to listen to an interaction with Rohit Dey, a NASA Young Scientist and drone wizard, on the seeing the unmanned aerial vehicle as an areal entertainer.

Hello people, good morning and welcome to DH Radio!

In today's episode anchored by Rasheed Kappan, drone scientist Rohit Dey takes a deep dive into the near future when drones will morph into aerial entertainers, lighting up the sky with Deepavali fireworks and more. He dwells deeper into drone swarms, skyscraper fire-fighting and drones as data repeaters in the sky.

Listen in for an engaging interaction.