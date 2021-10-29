DH Radio | Drones as aerial entertainers

DH Radio | Drones as aerial entertainers: A drone wizard's big plans for India

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 29 2021, 10:51 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2021, 10:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Tune in to this episode of DH Radio to listen to an interaction with Rohit Dey, a NASA Young Scientist and drone wizard, on the seeing the unmanned aerial vehicle as an areal entertainer. 

Hello people, good morning and welcome to DH Radio!

In today's episode anchored by Rasheed Kappan, drone scientist Rohit Dey takes a deep dive into the near future when drones will morph into aerial entertainers, lighting up the sky with Deepavali fireworks and more. He dwells deeper into drone swarms, skyscraper fire-fighting and drones as data repeaters in the sky.

Listen in for an engaging interaction. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

dh radio
DH Podcast
Bengaluru
NASA
Drones

What's Brewing

DH Radio | Drones as aerial entertainers

DH Radio | Drones as aerial entertainers

DH Toon | Aryan case: 'May you get over hangover soon'

DH Toon | Aryan case: 'May you get over hangover soon'

From Democracy to Demo'crazy'

From Democracy to Demo'crazy'

Azim Premji retains top philanthropist rank for FY21

Azim Premji retains top philanthropist rank for FY21

Five climate change myths

Five climate change myths

 