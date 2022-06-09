DH Radio: Tough time for kids as they go back to schoo

DH Radio | Exam tension: Tough times for our kids, back in school

A deep-dive by a child psychiatrist and educationalist

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Jun 09 2022, 09:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2022, 09:48 ist
Students are finding it tough to focus and suffer from fear of comparison and failure. Credit: PTI Photo

Post-pandemic, as children return to their physical classrooms in huge numbers, mental health specialists are seeing a disturbing rise in anxiety. 

Seventy-five percent of child psychiatric issues are related to exam anxiety. Students are finding it tough to focus and suffer from fear of comparison and failure. 

In this episode, DH Radio's Rasheed Kappan speaks to Dr Shradha Shejekar, Consultant, Psychiatry, at Aster RV Hospital and educationalist Mr Ram A, Executive Director, Deeksha Foundation, to take a deep-dive into this critical issue. 

