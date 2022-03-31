DH Radio | How Bengaluru airport turned 100% water self-reliant

Hello and welcome to DH Radio.

Self-sufficiency in water and energy is every big city's dream. Faced with a water and power crisis every summer, Bengaluru is yet to find a lasting solution to this perennial problem. But the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has shown a sustainable way out.

In this episode, DH Radio's Rasheed Kappan speaks to BIAL's President and Chief Executive Officer, Hari Marar to understand what exactly went into making the Kempegowda International Airport a model for sustainability.

Listen in...