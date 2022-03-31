DH Radio | How BIAL turned 100% water self-reliant

DH Radio | How Bengaluru airport turned 100% water self-reliant

An interaction with BIAL President and CEO Hari Marar 

Rasheed Kappan
Rasheed Kappan, DHNS,
  • Mar 31 2022, 09:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2022, 09:36 ist
Kempegowda International Airport. Credit: DH File Photo/Janardhan

Hello and welcome to DH Radio.

Self-sufficiency in water and energy is every big city's dream. Faced with a water and power crisis every summer, Bengaluru is yet to find a lasting solution to this perennial problem. But the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has shown a sustainable way out. 

In this episode, DH Radio's Rasheed Kappan speaks to BIAL's President and Chief Executive Officer, Hari Marar to understand what exactly went into making the Kempegowda International Airport a model for sustainability. 

Listen in...

Bengaluru
Karnataka
DH Podcast
dh radio
Kempegowda International Airport

