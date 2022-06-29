DH Radio | India-UK partnership: A season of culture

An interaction with British Council India Director Barbara Wickam

Rasheed Kappan
Rasheed Kappan, DHNS,
  • Jun 29 2022, 12:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2022, 12:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Hello and Welcome to DH Radio.

To celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, the British Council has launched a year-long, countrywide series of events, exhibitions, collaborations and more. 

In this episode, DH Radio's Rasheed Kappan speaks to British Council's Director India, Barbara Wickam on not just about the Season, but the entire spectrum of the India-UK partnership in Education, Science, Technology, Research, Culture, Language and much more.

Listen in...

