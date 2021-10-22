DH Radio | Lalbagh: A dive into history

DH Radio | Lalbagh: A dive into history

An interaction with Suresh Jayaram, author, Bangalore's Lalbagh

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 22 2021, 08:48 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2021, 08:48 ist
A glass house in Lalbagh. Credit: DH File Photo

Hello people, good morning, and welcome to DH Radio!

Today, we have with us Suresh Jayaram, an artist, art historian, curator and garden enthusiast who has just launched a fantastic book on Lalbagh.

He calls it Bangalore's Lalbagh for a reason: The book goes far beyond, vividly capturing the city's culture and traditions in lucid text and arresting imagery.

Jayaram, in his book, puts together personal connections and history of Lalbagh using an "archive of people" and he talks about the city's development in this conversation with Rasheed Kappan. Listen in.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

DH Podcast
dh radio
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Lalbagh

What's Brewing

DH Radio | Lalbagh: A dive into history

DH Radio | Lalbagh: A dive into history

Time for SEBI to step in

Time for SEBI to step in

What is COP26? What is at stake in Glasgow?

What is COP26? What is at stake in Glasgow?

Ill-effects of being a couch potato

Ill-effects of being a couch potato

Syria executes 24 people for setting wildfires

Syria executes 24 people for setting wildfires

No Squid Game: South Korea's real-life debt trap

No Squid Game: South Korea's real-life debt trap

DH Toon | Extraordinary times calls for reinvention!

DH Toon | Extraordinary times calls for reinvention!

New Quad opens up opportunities

New Quad opens up opportunities

 