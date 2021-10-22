DH Radio | Lalbagh: A dive into history

Hello people, good morning, and welcome to DH Radio!
Today, we have with us Suresh Jayaram, an artist, art historian, curator and garden enthusiast who has just launched a fantastic book on Lalbagh.
He calls it Bangalore's Lalbagh for a reason: The book goes far beyond, vividly capturing the city's culture and traditions in lucid text and arresting imagery.
Jayaram, in his book, puts together personal connections and history of Lalbagh using an "archive of people" and he talks about the city's development in this conversation with Rasheed Kappan. Listen in.
