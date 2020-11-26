DH Radio | The Lead: Read(s) of the week — The Obama years and more

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, we discuss our reads of the week that are Barack Obama's The Promised Land, The Audacity to Win: The Inside Story and Lessons of Barack Obama's Historic Victory by David Plouf, Night and Day by Virginia Woolf and also dwell upon the US elections and the NaNoWriMo.

Ahmed Shariff: Hi and welcome to the Read of the Week, where we open troves of artefact which is defined by the words and worlds they lock-in. Who knows this trove can be your read of the week. I'm Ahmed Shariff and joining me today is L Subramani, my colleague.

Hi, sir. Welcome to Read of the Week.

L Subramani: Hi, Ahmed. Thank you for having me.

Ahmed: Shall we open the trove?

Subramani: Yes!

Ahmed: What has been your week like, what have you been reading?

Subramai: The week was busy given that I had been sitting with Barack Obama. Depending on who you are listening to Shashi Tharoor's tweet. He said it is about 903 pages. I read the review of the book in the Washington Post and they are saying that it's 720 pages. In my Kindle app, it shows 1099. It's basically about the format and who you trust, but the bottom line is it's a long book; a very long book. It's gripping for the most part.

