DH Radio | Yes, they can work with disabilities

Hello and Welcome to DH Radio.

We have seen persons with disabilities work with passion, efficiency and commitment in our offices. But their numbers are far less than ideal. How do they cope up, what are their challenges and aspirations?

In this episode, DH Radio's Amrit Kaur Janagal speaks to two inspiring people from the disability sector, Preethi Srinivasan, an award-winning disability rights activist and Deepak S Rao, a working executive to dwell deeper into the issue.

Listen in...