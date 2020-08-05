DH Sparks: How and when will the Covid-19 pandemic end?

Our next edition of DH Sparks, slated for August 7, focuses on 'Covid-19: How and when will the pandemic end?'.

Covid-19 has changed our lives beyond recognition. Empty roads, malls, restaurants and sports arenas; face masks, sanitisers and thermal guns; inability to meet near and dear ones; the layoffs, deferrals and pay cuts. While we are learning to adjust to this new normal, we all have this one burning question on our minds: When will this end and how? Will things get better from here or is the worst still ahead of us? How much longer will the vaccine take? How does one live with the virus? We debate with our experts in this edition of DH Sparks.

Date: August 7, 2020

Time: 5:00 PM

You can register for the webinar by clicking on this link: bit.ly/DHsparks

Speakers:

1. Dr C N Manjunath, State Nodal Officer for Covid-19 testing

2. Dr Giridhar Babu, Member, ICMR's Epidemiology and Surveillance Research Group, Bengaluru

3. Dr Vishal Rao, Head, State Plasma Bank, Bengaluru

4. Dr Sashikumar Ganesan, Chair, Department of Computational and Data Sciences, IISc, Bengaluru

This show will be moderated by Suraksha P, Principal Correspondent, Deccan Herald.