DH Sparks | How to navigate second wave of Covid-19 & lessons to learn

  • May 04 2021, 23:41 ist
The second wave of Covid-19 is wreaking havoc across India. There have been several questions raised over the preparedness or the lack of it, on the part of the government, both at the Centre and in the States.

With the numbers and death toll on the rise, we can't help but wonder, what's next? Is there an end in sight?To address these and several other questions and concerns, we are back with another informative and interactive session of DH Sparks on May 7, 2021 at 5:00 PM.

Join us as we discuss the possibilities before us in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19 with our panellists.

1. Prof. Gautam Menon, Professor of Physics & Biology, Ashoka University
2. Dr. Ramanan Laxminarayan, Founder and Director, Centre for Disease Dynamics, Economics & Policy
3. Dr. V Ravi – Nodal Officer for Genomic Confirmation of SARS-CoV-2, Government of Karnataka
4. Dr. Vineeta Bal – Immunologist; Guest Faculty, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research

This session will be moderated by Suraksha P (Principal Correspondent – Health, DH)

To participate in the discussion, we request you to click on the link below & register now.

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/7416200631062/WN_maSH_gbUS3SFAfuec6FX7Q

COVID-19
Coronavirus
DH Sparks

