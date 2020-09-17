DH Sparks | How to plan your taxes better?

This week's DH Sparks focuses on 'How to plan your taxes better?'.

It is time to file the income tax returns again. Taxes are something that everybody pays but not many understand. To make things more complicated, there are two different types of direct taxation (optional in nature) that have been made available to taxpayers this year. Taxpayers have been provided with an option whether they want to pay taxes according to the new regime or continue with the old system. Prima facie, it seems that the new regime is easy and less heavy on pockets. However, once opted, taxpayers may not be able to switch back to the existing tax slab. So what is good for the taxpayers. To understand all of that and more on personal tax, DH Sparks brings to you a webinar on personal taxation.

Date: September 18, 2020

Time: 4:00 PM

You can register for the webinar by clicking on this link: bit.ly/DHsparks

Speakers:

1. Aarti Raote, Partner, Deloitte India

2. Srivatsan Chari, Co-Founder, ClearTax

3. Mrin Agarwal, Founder Director, Finsafe

4. N Nityananda, Chairman, Central Taxes Committee, FKCCI

This webinar will be moderated by Mrin Agarwal.