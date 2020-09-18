DH Sparks Live: How to plan your taxes better

Today's edition DH Sparks brings to you a webinar on 'How to plan your taxes better'.

It's time to file your tax returns once again. Income tax are something that everybody pays but not many understand the intricacies of taxation. To complicate things further, there are two different types of direct taxation that have been made available to taxpayers this year. Taxpayers get an option whether they want to pay taxes according to the new regime or continue with the old regime. Prima facie, it seems that the new regime is easy and less heavy on pockets. However, once opted, taxpayers may not be able to switch back to the existing tax slabs.

So what is good for the taxpayers? To understand all of this and more on personal finance, Deccan Herald brings to you a webinar on 'How to plan your taxes better'.

Speakers:

1. Aarti Raote, Partner, Deloitte India

2. Mrin Agarwal, Founder Director, Finsafe

3. CA N. Nityananda, Chairman, Central Taxes Committee, FKCCI

4. Srivatsan Chari, Co-Founder, ClearTax

The webiner will be moderated by Mrin Agarwal.