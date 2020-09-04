DH Sparks Live: Real estate in the time of Covid-19

DH Sparks Live: Real estate in the time of Covid-19

  • Sep 04 2020, 15:55 ist
The next edition of DH Sparks focuses on 'Real estate in the time of Covid-19'.

The residential sector, which had been witnessing lack of demand over the last three years, has been hit hard in the aftermath of Covid-19. Most home buyers are preferring to wait and watch with insecure jobs and pay cuts on their minds. This has brought down fresh sales to a trickle. Despite a sustained push from real estate companies, people have remained sceptical. With unsold inventories, incomplete projects due to migration of workers, rising input costs and stagnant prices, things are only getting worse. Unsold inventory and a non-existent demand pose a tough challenge to the already besieged sector. What is the way ahead for prospective home-owners and real estate companies? We debate this with experts in this week’s DH Sparks.

Speakers:
1. Aditya Virwani, Chief Operating Officer, Embassy Group
2. Prashant Thakur, Director & Head - Research, ANAROCK Property Consultants
3. Pavitra Shankar, Executive Director, Brigade Group
4. J C Sharma, Vice Chairman and MD, Sobha Ltd.
5. Vivek Kaul, Author and Columnist

This webinar will be moderated by Vivek Kaul.

