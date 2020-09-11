DH Sparks Live: Startups in the time of Covid-19

The Covid-19 outbreak has severely impacted many businesses and the startups are not spared either. In fact, the pandemic has dealt a body blow to startups. A majority of them are struggling with a huge drop in their revenues and facing shortage of funds. The startup investors are not pumping money as freely as they did before the pandemic.

Many studies have revealed that a quarter of the Indian startup firms have cash reserves to meet fixed cost expenses of their companies for the next 3-6 months only. A little over 10% of the startups have already shut operations and a majority of them are operating with severe disruptions. Many have cut salaries for their employees. Overall, the startups require an urgent relief package including a tax relief from the government. So, what is the road ahead for India's young entrepreneurs? How will they keep their businesses solvent in these testing times? Join us as we discuss and debate in this edition of DH Sparks.

Watch the webinar Live here:

Speakers:

1. Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Manipal Global Education

2. Priyank Kharge, Former Minister of IT&BT, Government of Karnataka

3. Alok Mittal, Co-founder and CEO, Indifi Technologies

4. Simar Kohli, Brand catalyst for green startups

This webinar will be moderated by Simar Kohli.