DH Sparks | Physical and mental wellness in the time of Covid-19

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 18 2020, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2020, 15:53 ist

Our next edition, slated for August 21, focuses on 'Physical and mental wellness in the time of Covid-19'.

Covid-19 has left many people with unspoken fears and anxiety issues. The manifestations of the pandemic have triggered a profound sense of loneliness, hopelessness and depression among people. Will the uncertainty of the future take a serious toll on our mental health?  How does one brave through the turmoil? Is there a healthy way to cope with stress? Should mental health be treated as a public health crisis? We debate with our experts in this edition of DH Sparks.

Date: August 21, 2020

Time: 5:00 PM

You can register for the webinar by clicking on this link: bit.ly/DHsparks

Speakers:
1. Anna Chandy, Chairperson, Board of Trustees, The Live Love Laugh Foundation
2. Prakriti Poddar, Expert in mental health; MD, Poddar Foundation
3. Swetha Subbiah, Founder, Sweat by Swetha
4. Y G Muralidharan, Founder Trustee, Consumer Rights Education and Awareness Trust, Bengaluru
5. Dr. K Sekar, Professor, Department of Psychiatric Social Work, NIMHANS

This show will be moderated by Prakriti Poddar.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

