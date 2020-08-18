DH Sparks | Physical and mental wellness in the time of Covid-19

Our next edition, slated for August 21, focuses on 'Physical and mental wellness in the time of Covid-19'.

Covid-19 has left many people with unspoken fears and anxiety issues. The manifestations of the pandemic have triggered a profound sense of loneliness, hopelessness and depression among people. Will the uncertainty of the future take a serious toll on our mental health? How does one brave through the turmoil? Is there a healthy way to cope with stress? Should mental health be treated as a public health crisis? We debate with our experts in this edition of DH Sparks.

Date: August 21, 2020

Time: 5:00 PM

You can register for the webinar by clicking on this link: bit.ly/DHsparks

Speakers:

1. Anna Chandy, Chairperson, Board of Trustees, The Live Love Laugh Foundation

2. Prakriti Poddar, Expert in mental health; MD, Poddar Foundation

3. Swetha Subbiah, Founder, Sweat by Swetha

4. Y G Muralidharan, Founder Trustee, Consumer Rights Education and Awareness Trust, Bengaluru

5. Dr. K Sekar, Professor, Department of Psychiatric Social Work, NIMHANS

This show will be moderated by Prakriti Poddar.