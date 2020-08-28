DH Sparks: Social media, not just fun & games anymore?

Our next edition of DH Sparks focuses on 'Social media: Not just fun and games anymore?'.

Remember a time when social media meant tacky photos, status updates and games like Farmville? In the past decade, social media's influence has grown tremendously, and not always in the right direction.

Today, it is a potent tool for agenda pushing and propaganda, available for the right (or wrong) person to take advantage of. This week we are talking about how social media is being used by professionals to mould public opinion and how this can either have a good effect or cause terrible damage.

Speakers:

1. Gurshabad Grover, Senior Policy Officer, Centre for Internet and Society

2. Mishi Choudhary, Legal Director, Software Freedom Law Center

3. Pratik Sinha, Co-founder, Alt News

This show will be moderated by Gurshabad Grover.

Watch the webinar Live here: