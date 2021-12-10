DH Sparks | Can Yogi overturn Akhilesh's surge in UP?

DH Sparks | UP Polls: Can Yogi Adityanath overturn SP leader Akhilesh Yadav's surge in UP?

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Dec 10 2021, 15:07 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2021, 15:15 ist

As the BJP won a massive victory in UP in 2017, Yogi Adityanath, was, in a surprise move, catapulted to the CM’s post. The outspoken Hindutva face of the BJP has risen since then as a main vote catcher for the party. For the BJP and its supporters, he has delivered all: the Hindu consolidation, the anti-minority stance, his fiery speeches espousing Hindutva etc. He is also highlighting developmental projects that he has implemented in the state. But a second innings in UP is not yet in the bag for him. A resurgent Samajwadi Party leader, Akhilesh Yadav, has mounted a belligerent challenge. The former CM is drawing impressive crowds in his poll rallies, making the election scene interesting. 

Date: December 10, 2021

Time: 6:00 PM

Speakers:
1. Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay (Political commentator, New Delhi)
2. Sharat Pradhan (Political commentator, Lucknow)
3. Sanjay Pandey, Special Correspondent, Deccan Herald, Lucknow
4. J P Shukla, Political Commentator, Lucknow
5. B S Arun (Moderator; Deputy Editor, Deccan Herald, Bengaluru)

