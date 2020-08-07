DH Sparks webinar Live: How and when will Covid-19 end?

DH Sparks webinar Live: How and when will the Covid-19 pandemic end?

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 07 2020, 16:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2020, 17:03 ist

Our next edition of DH Sparks focuses on 'Covid-19: How and when will the pandemic end?'.

Covid-19 has changed our lives beyond recognition. Empty roads, malls, restaurants and sports arenas; face masks, sanitisers and thermal guns; inability to meet near and dear ones; the layoffs, deferrals and pay cuts. While we are learning to adjust to this new normal, we all have this one burning question on our minds: When will this end and how? Will things get better from here or is the worst still ahead of us? How much longer will the vaccine take? How does one live with the virus? We debate with our experts in this edition of DH Sparks.

Speakers:
1. Dr C N Manjunath, State Nodal Officer for Covid-19 testing
2. Dr Giridhar Babu, Member, ICMR's Epidemiology and Surveillance Research Group, Bengaluru
3. Dr Vishal Rao, Head, State Plasma Bank, Bengaluru
4. Dr Sashikumar Ganesan, Chair, Department of Computational and Data Sciences, IISc, Bengaluru

This show will be moderated by Suraksha P, Principal Correspondent, Deccan Herald.

Watch the webinar Live here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

What makes Kiarostami a modern master? Start here

What makes Kiarostami a modern master? Start here

TikTok & WeChat: Chinese apps dogged by security fears

TikTok & WeChat: Chinese apps dogged by security fears

The unique US failure to control the novel coronavirus

The unique US failure to control the novel coronavirus

Time to throw light on Bengaluru's power heritage

Time to throw light on Bengaluru's power heritage

World's 3 hottest Julys happened in the last five years

World's 3 hottest Julys happened in the last five years

What we know so far about Covid-19 and children

What we know so far about Covid-19 and children

The Lead: Assam engulfed by flood and Covid-19

The Lead: Assam engulfed by flood and Covid-19

Way to measure magnetic field of solar corona found

Way to measure magnetic field of solar corona found

 