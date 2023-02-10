DIY superhero bookmark

Here’s an easy craft idea that combines both your favourites

Jahnavi S
Jahnavi S,
  • Feb 10 2023, 21:26 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2023, 03:47 ist
Credit: Special Arrangement

Are you a superhero lover and an ardent reader? Here’s an easy craft idea that combines both your favourites. 

 

Materials required:

White chart paper

Acrylic or poster paints

Paint brushes

Pencil

Scale

Eraser

Paper punching machine

Satin ribbon

Scissors (Kidproof)

 

Method

Using a scale and pencil, draw a 2” x 6” rectangle on the chart paper.

After tracing the drawing, cut out the rectangle with kidproof scissors. 

Search your favourite superhero’s picture on the Internet, and use it as reference to draw a similar image with pencil on your bookmark. You can keep the drawing as simple as you would like. 

Using acrylic or poster paints, paint the bookmark with your chosen superhero’s signature colours. Let it dry for at least an hour. 

Lastly, punch a hole at the top-end of the bookmark using a paper punching machine. Take a 7-inch piece of satin ribbon and slide it through the hole and tie a knot at the end to form a loop. Your bookmark is ready! 

DIY
craft
