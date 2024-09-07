Don’t grunt, speak!

All of today’s languages are thought to have evolved from a single language that was used around 8,000 years ago which we call the Proto-Indo-European (PIE). Modern research suggests that all the European languages and the languages of the Indian subcontinent evolved from PIE which was spoken in the area around central Turkey. A British judge in India, Sir William Jones noticed similarities between Sanskrit, Latin and Greek (e.g. ‘pitar’ and ‘pater’) and wasn’t content to believe that that was just a coincidence. By tracing the evolution of these languages through the ages, both the amazing similarities and the separations have been brought to light. Most researchers now believe that the original speakers were nomadic shepherds which explains the spread of the language around the globe. As people migrated all over the world, the PIE language eventually split into smaller language families — about 10. New environments and new experiences would have influenced the further development of each of these. Studying PIE also enabled linguists to understand the lifestyle of those people who spoke it. They had words for wheel and axle — suggesting that they used carts and were nomads. They even had a word for in-laws, but referring only to the women’s side of the family — suggesting that they were definitely patriarchal!