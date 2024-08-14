Donkey milk now at your doorstep

The number of repeat customers is not high and she can’t tell if it is because people do not like the milk or its pricing. However, they have one regular customer. “He orders it for his 9-year-old son after a doctor in Delhi recommended donkey milk to boost his health.” His relatives living in Malaysia followed suit, ordering 500 gm of milk powder for their infant. Their biggest order — 5 ltr milk — came from a beauty product company in Bellary.