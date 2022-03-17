Double Debut At FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week

It isn't every day that two freshly-minted debutant designers get to showcase at India's premier fashion event. Shriya Khanna and Soham Acharya, the two winners of the talent discovery programme "INIFD presents GenNext," will be showing their collections at the upcoming FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week scheduled from March 23-27 in New Delhi.

Sixteen years ago, 'INIFD presents GenNext," started identifying and providing a platform to young, deserving designers waiting in the wings to be discovered.

For Shriya Khanna, applying to GenNext was a no-brainer since most of the Indian designers she looked up to have been previous programme winners.

"It is also the most prestigious programme for young designers in the country," said Khanna. "Due to the pandemic, I had limited resources. I worked from my hometown (Coimbatore) with one tailor and one embroiderer and sourced material without physically visiting any stores. In hindsight, I feel the constant delays caused by the lockdowns gave me more than enough time to improvise and finetune my first collection."

The applicants submitted a video montage of their ensembles to complement their presentation. The shortlisted applicants presented their collections digitally to an expert jury.

Khanna is a design graduate from NIFT, Chennai, and FIT, New York, who has had the opportunity to work, intern and be mentored by designers like Vivek Karunakaran, Naeem Khan, Amit Aggarwal, Rimzim Dadu and Nikita Mhaisalkar.

"I enjoy experimenting with new technology and different materials. My work is inspired by various sources, which I then analyse and interpret. My collections are texture-driven with base fabrics like silk organza, raw silk, novelty organza, and satin. I want each item to look like a piece of art in motion."

Delhi-based Soham Acharya started his label in 2018 and translates digital artwork into garments with added elements like surface ornamentations.

"I want to design for global citizens," he says. "Showcasing at FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week is a tremendous achievement and opportunity for me. I am looking forward to creating a language of my own and connecting with my audience."

He does admit that it was challenging to meet the requirements and deadlines of the project but wants to utilise this great opportunity to the fullest. "I'm learning more about branding, marketing, PR handling and business."

Khanna is more eloquent about her challenges, stating that at design school or while working for a design house, she was used to supportive conditions or a nurturing environment where she would receive validation and positive or constructive feedback.

"When I started working on my brand, I was completely by myself, there would be self-doubt, and I would miss having brainstorming sessions and creative discussions with other creative professionals."

As for showcasing at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week, she says it's "gargantuan!"

"I am super excited as well as overwhelmed. I look forward to my pieces being worn and admired and watching them come to life. I have so much to learn from the masterclasses we have had with some of the most esteemed industry experts; I can't wait to implement it all and watch it unfold."

