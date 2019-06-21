Draining day at work? Try these yogasanas to relax

Our daily lives are fraught with fatigue, stress and anxiety. So much so at times that it results in burnouts because there is little time for physical activity or pursuing a hobby.

Practicing yogasanas can relieve us of stress or even just help relax after a tiring day at work. These are called restorative postures. Generally, all postures that involve bending forward tend to be useful for relaxing.

DH lists a few asanas that can help relax and wind down:

1. Shavasana/ Mratasana:

This is undoubtedly a favourite and very simple to do.

Lie down on your back and keep the arms to the side with the palms facing upwards. The feet should be about a foot apart, should be left loose and the toes should be pointing slightly outwards. Relax the calf muscles.

Close the eyes, but gently.

Ensure that the whole back is resting, including the lower back. If the lower back is not touching the yoga mat, raise the buttocks slightly and try to get the lower back to touch the mat. Also, bring the chin closer to the neck.

After this, breathe slowly and ensure that no muscle in the body is exerted. A check of some sorts should be done starting from the head. Internally examine each part of the body to ensure it is all relaxed.

This can be done for about 10 minutes. Ensure that you get up from the right side with support from your arms and then slowly open the eyes.

2. Viparita Karani:



Viparita Karani. Picture credit: flickr.com/ kellinahandbasket



This can be done against the wall.

Place the mat in such a way that the shorter portion (width) is in contact with the wall. Lie down on the mat with your head away from the wall. Try to place the legs flat on the wall till the buttocks are flush with the wall.

The technique is to push yourself with folded arms whilst trying to move the legs up the wall. Initially, it might be difficult to get flush against the wall but it is possible with practice.

3. Uttanasana:

Stand with your feet about one foot apart, with the toes pointed slightly inwards and heel outwards. Ensure that the feet are firmly planted on the ground and the entire sole area (except the arches) is in contact with the ground.

Lift the sternum (central bone in the chest) and collar bone and tuck the tummy in. The arms should be stretched sidewards, with the elbows locked and the fingers stretched well.

Slowly begin to bend forward. Bend as much as you can and do not try to force yourself down. The back should be flattened as much as possible.

Ideally, the forehead should be placed on a table or the backrest of a chair.

If you can touch the floor do so, but you will not be able to rest your head.

Stay there for a few minutes.

4. Adho Mukha Svanasana:



Dr Iyengar in the Adho Mukha Svanasana. Picture credit: BKS Iyengar/ Light on Yoga



First, kneel down and place the palms almost to the end of the mat. Ensure that all parts of the palm are in contact with the mat and the fingers should be spread as much as possible.

Take the knees off the floor and move up so that the body resembles an inverted ‘V’. Try to bring the heels fully down. This might be difficult initially but is possible with practice.

The palm should be pressed well and this will give stability to the posture. Try to move the buttocks as high as possible. The shoulder blades (in the upper back) should be brought closer.

Most individuals will not be able to place the head on the floor. So, a yoga wooden block can be placed on the mat and the top of the head should be rested on it.

Stay in this posture for a few minutes or for as long as you can.

5. Sitting forward bend:

This is also pretty simple to do.

Sit down with the legs folded. Take a flat, firm bolster and place it in front of you. Rest the forehead on it with the arms over it as if holding it in place. If you are not able to place the forehead with just one bolster, two or three can be used.