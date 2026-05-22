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Homespecials

Drug menace in J&K: Poison in paradise and a public pushback

An anti-drug campaign led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has fuelled public mobilisation against the menace in J&K, and has triggered a BJP-NC clash over liquor prohibition.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 19:26 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 19:26 IST
Jammu and KashmirManoj SinhaDrug MenaceSpecialsDH Spotlight

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