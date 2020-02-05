Dyson files patent for innovative smart headphone with air purifier

Top British home appliance major Dyson is reportedly planning to bring an innovative smart headphone, which can clean the air around the user.

Apparently, Dyson's revolutionary patent was filed way back in July 2018 at the United Kingdom's official Intellectual Property Office, but it was made public only a few days ago.

As per the drawings (below), we can see the Dyson product's exterior design looks similar to headphones we see in the market, but with additional band. It comes with two earphone cups connected by a headband, that will sit on top of the head and another band is ergonomically designed to rest in front of the user's mouth and nose.



Dyson's patent for smart headphone with air purifier technology (Credit: United Kingdom Intellectual Property Office)



Underneath the earphone cups, the company plans to incorporate powerful suction motor (with up to 12,000 rpm) that pulls the surroundng air and push it through advanced filters in the headband to clean the air from all particulates, chemicals and other harmful minute pollutants and finally deliver fresh air around the owner's face.



The Dyson's new innovation looks too fanciful to believe such a product can be ever made, but given the conditions we live in the cities choked with smoke generated by carbon-based fuel-powered vehicles , its really necessary.



"We are constantly creating disruptive solutions to problems, which means we file a lot of patents - some of which make it to market, while others don’t. If and when a product is ready we will happily go through it but until then we don’t comment on our patents," Dyson spokesperson said.

It remains to be seen if the innovative Dyson headphone-cum-airpurifier ever hit the markets, as most patents never see the light of the day.

