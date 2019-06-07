E3 2019: Where to watch E3 live

E3 2019 is just around the corner and already announcements are trickling out with publishers releasing information of games ahead of their keynotes.

The show goes on from June 8 to June 11, and here is where to watch every stream, live:

EA Play Live Stream: Saturday, June 8 – 9:45 PM IST

EA returns to E3 yet again with another EA play. This time around, their schedule leaves no room for new announcements and the likes of Sims 4, Battlefield 5, EA Sports and Apex Legends will take up the entirety of their conference. The only new entry known to come to EA Play is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Where to watch: YouTube and Twitch

Microsoft: Sunday, June 10 – 1:30 AM IST

Microsoft is likely to be this year’s biggest E3 conference with 14 confirmed titles being shown, and there are rumours of a small teaser of the next Xbox and a new Age of Empires in the air. Apart from Halo Infinite, likely candidates for those 14 games are Gears of War 5 and a new Forza.

Where to watch: Mixer, YouTube and Twitch

Bethesda: Sunday, June 10 - 5:30 AM IST

Apart from an in-depth look at Doom Eternal, don’t hold your hopes for this one because none of their in-development titles are far along enough to be shown at E3, given that both Elder Scrolls VI and Starfield were announced rather recently with little more than a brief teaser. The company is promising free stuff in Rage 2, Elder Scrolls Online and TES Legends for those who tune in to their E3 briefing, though.

Where to watch: Mixer, YouTube and Twitch

Devolver Digital: Sunday, June 10 - 7:30 AM IST

Devolver, the quirky little developer-publisher has announced no titles for their briefing, apart from a promised look at “Le Cartel's Heave Ho on a 15-foot LED wall for four-player friendship ending fun and FromSoftware giving a peek at Metal Wolf Chaos XD ahead of its release later this summer”.

The Future’s Future 2019 - a quick look at what’s going down with Devolver Digital at E3 this year!https://t.co/DAGnzODQI5 pic.twitter.com/bjyH9fUjDo — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) June 5, 2019

Where to watch: Twitch

PC Gaming Show: Monday, June 10 - 10:30 PM IST

Arguably the most disconcerting briefing of the show given how Epic Games is powering it, the PC Gaming Show will have multiple new announcements, including at least one from Sniper Elite developer Rebellion. In addition, the likes of Tripwire Interactive, Annapurna Interactive, Digital Extremes and Digital Uppercut will be present at the conference.

Where to watch: Mixer, YouTube and Twitch

Ubisoft: Monday, June 11 – 1:30 AM IST



Talks of a freezing new Assassin’s Creed and hopes of a new Splinter Cell are thick in the air surrounding Ubisoft’s E3 briefing, though don’t expect much from either. The company is likely to announce the next “Watch Dogs” game, titled “Watch Dogs Legion” and possibly a new look at “Beyond Good and Evil 2”.

Where to watch: YouTube and Twitch

Square Enix: Monday, June 11 – 6:30 AM IST



A new Avengers game, long in the teasing, will finally be revealed at this year’s E3, and is expected to feature both single-player and four-player co-operative gameplay. The other entries to the briefing are a new look at Final Fantasy VII remake, a new sci-fi game “Outriders” and Techland’s Dying Light 2.

Where to watch: YouTube and Twitch

Nintendo Direct: Tuesday, June 11 – 9:30 PM IST

What Nintendo will be showing in its own briefing is shrouded in shadows, but when it comes to Nintendo, there’s always something that the community is excited about. Perhaps more titles will be announced for Switch?

Where to watch: Nintendo’s E3 site, YouTube and Twitch