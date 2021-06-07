E3 2021: Schedule, how to register and where to watch

After being cancelled due to the pandemic last year, Electronic Entertainment Expo, the biggest gaming show in the world returns in an online format, with industry bigwigs like Microsoft, Sega and Square Enix returning to present their upcoming titles.

Here is the schedule of E3 2021, how you can register and where you can watch every announcement live:

Schedule of E3 2021:

E3 2021 is being hosted by Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez, Jacki Jing and Greg Miller, and will feature major publisher showcases, press conferences, industry panels, extended livestreams, special celebrity guest appearances and more.

Day 1: Saturday, June 12, broadcast pre-show starts at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET (10:30 PM IST)

E3 2021 will kick off with press conferences from Ubisoft and Gearbox Entertainment, as well as a session with GamesBeat.

Day 2: Sunday, June 13, broadcast pre-show starts at 8:45 AM PT / 11:45 AM ET (9:15 PM IST)

Microsoft’s long-awaited Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will take place starting at 10am PT / 1pm ET.

Fans can also look forward to special presentations from Square Enix, the PC Gaming Show and the Future Games Show.

Warner Bros. Games’ Back 4 Blood and 24 Entertainment will also be featured.

Day 3: Monday, June 14, broadcast pre-show starts at 8:00 AM PT / 11:00 AM ET (8:30 PM IST)

Alongside press conferences from several indie developers, presentations from Mythical Games, Freedom Games, Razer and Capcom will take place, as well as a Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Panel Discussion from Take-Two Interactive throughout the day.

Verizon and Intellivision will also be featured, along with a session with VENN.

Day 4: Tuesday, June 15, broadcast pre-show starts at 8:00 AM PT / 11:00 AM ET (8:30 PM IST)

The last day of E3 will include Nintendo’s Nintendo Direct and Nintendo Treehouse: Live programming starting at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET. (9:30 PM IST)

Bandai Namco, Yooreka Games and GameSpot will also have events.

The broadcast will round out with the Official E3 2021 Awards Show.

How to register for E3 2021:

Fans can register to watch E3 2021 on the official website of the expo, e3expo.com. According to the expos site, registration will grant viewers the 'ultimate access for every fan, including major publisher showcases, live press conferences, and extended live streams, special events, and more'.

Registration will give fans access to the E3 portal and app, which features real-time activity feed that includes upcoming and past activities, social and editorial content, publisher and developer events, general programming, and other specific content that is suggested to the user based on their interests.

Where to watch E3 2021:

E3 can be streamed on the E3 portal and app for registered fans. The primary hubs to watch the E3 2021 broadcast outside of the portal and app includes:

E3’s Twitch Channel

E3’s YouTube Channel

E3’s Twitter

E3’s Facebook