Earth Day 2020: Top five must-have iOS apps to reduce your carbon footprint

As the world is under lockdown to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, we are seeing reports of wild birds, animals roaming around in the cities. Though, it gives us a really good refreshing break from the depressing news, but also make us realise planet Earth can heal itself with or without humans.

Also, we often see fancy tweets and messages on the social media platforms on Earth Day or any special environmental celebration week, that we humans have to act fast before the Earth becomes inhabitable. But, the truth is nature doesn't need us, but it is the other way around. We need the nature, as the latter can survive on its own and if we, like dinosaurs go extinct, it won't be the end for the Earth, as there will be another superior species of animals, which will rise and take over, and the life cycle continues as usual.

So, it is imperative for us humans to become conscious of the acts we do every day and try to make sure, while we consume any resources, it is not excessive and never waste. It's the only way to prolong the human species on Earth.

As we mark the 50th anniversary of the Earth Day, we at DH are listing the top five iOS apps to help you develop a disciplined life and cut back on the carbon footprint.

Ecosia (by Ecosia)

This app-maker Ecosia will help you increase more trees on the planet. Ecosia is a web browser and the more you search things on this app, the more the company plant trees and reverse the effects of climate change.



Ecosia on Apple App Store (screen-grab)



"Like other search engines, Ecosia makes money from search ads. The big difference is, Ecosia uses its profits to plant trees, where nature and people need them most. The Ecosia community is planting millions of trees every month across the world’s most threatened biodiversity hotspots, simply by searching the web. The more people that use Ecosia, the more trees we can plant, it’s that easy!" the company says.

As far as user privacy is concerned, the company says it doesn't store any data at all nor pass it on to any advertising company. You can download (here)

Vegan Food Near You - HappyCow (by HappyCow)

As the name suggests, it will help you find the vegan-friendly bakeries, health food stores, catering, farmers markets, juice bars, coffee shops, or other types of vegan businesses and offers filters with delivery and take out options.



Vegan Food Near You - HappyCow on Apple App Store (screen-shot)



Additionally, consumers can filter the search with Vegan, Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, cuisine type, and more options. You can download (here).

Green Kitchen (by Amazing Applications AB)



Green Kitchen on Apple Store (screen-grab)



This app offers tasty and inspiring pure vegetarian food with ingredients easily available near home and a bare minimum of gluten, sugar, and dairy products. Additionally offers creative recipes with eye-catching photos and detailed, easy to follow, instructions for up to 160 recipes. More can be accessed with in-app purchases. You can download the app (here).

OLIO (by Olio Exchange Limited)

As as I was saying earlier about not wasting food, this app OLIO comes handy for people, who made food more than the requirement. With this app, you never have to waste the excess food or vegetable or eatables, instead, post the pictures on OLIO, and people in the app community will arrive at your doorstep to take it. They consume it or distribute them to the needy.



OLIO on Apple App Store (screen-grab)



"Food items shared on OLIO include fresh homegrown veg from gardens, bread from local bakeries, and unwanted food when starting a diet, moving house or going on holiday. Other household items shared on OLIO include toiletries, cleaning products, clothes, furniture, toys, and kitchen gadgets," the company says.

Interested people can download the OLIO (here).

Seek by iNaturalist (by iNaturalist, LLC)

This is a must-have for families with an iPhone. This app will help kids and adults develop a closer relationship with nature around the house.



Seek by iNaturalist on Apple App Store (screen-shot)



"Drawing from millions of wildlife observations on iNaturalist, Seek shows you lists of commonly recorded insects, birds, plants, amphibians, and more in your area. Scan the environment with the Seek Camera to identify organisms using the tree of life. Add different species to your observations and learn all about them in the process! The more observations you make, the more badges you’ll earn!" the company said.

If you understand how much life is thriving around the house, it will help you develop a responsibility to care for them. Interested people can download Seek by iNaturalist (here).

Bonus

Think Dirty (by Think Dirty Inc.)



Think Dirty on Apple App Store (screen-grab)



We use personal care products thinking it will improve our hygiene and even our beauty, but very rarely see what the ingredients they come with. This is where Think Dirty app comes into the play. It will help you know potentially toxic ingredients in cosmetics and personal care products. It’s an independent source that allows you to compare products as you shop.

Just scan the product barcode and Think Dirty will give you easy-to-understand info on the product, track dirty ingredients, and shop for cleaner options. You can download the app (here).

